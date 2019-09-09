Long Hair And Femininity

Long, beautiful and healthy hair isn’t just Trad and Feminine, it is “a glory’ – it is God’s special gift for displaying the softness, femininity, and tenderness of a woman.

Like the head covering in Corinthians head, it is also a symbol of submission to God and man, and thus a reflection of the Divine Order.

This is why many feminists and modernist, liberal women tend to cut their hair or wear short hairstyles.

It is subconscious rebellion against men, a rejection of submission to patriarchal authority and ultimately, defiance against God.

Notice that the keywords I use in the first paragraph are LONG and HEALTHY.

Using hair extensions, perms and other unnatural hair processing may fake temporary length, but are never healthy for your hair in the long run.

This is why they tend to result in hair breakage, traction alopecia, balding patches, thinning hairlines and so on.

In my article about Modesty and Cosmetics, we are not to engage in beauty or grooming practices that deviate greatly from our natural God-given beauty, and yes this includes using caucasian-textured extensions if your hair is naturally afro-textured; perming or straightening naturally curly or wavy hair hair, or colouring your hair blonde, if you are a natural redhead.

It is the sin of immodesty and also the sin of simulation – creating an appearance of something that you are naturally not.

Simply, care for your hair as naturally as you can and not would it grow long, healthy and beautiful, but it would also be a “glory”

Now, do not think that long hair is simply the preserve of the young – it is not.

Biblically, older women never cut their hair and historically, long hair in older women wasn’t just seen as the ripeness of womanhood, but as a sign of feminine dignity and wisdom.

If you have to, put your long greying locks in a chic bun if you do not wish to wear it loose daily, but never ever follow the diabolical modern trend of adopting shorter hairstyles as you age.

You are STILL a woman.

You do not suddenly become invisible or turn into a man simply because you are past childbearing age.

Our Lady, model of femininity and womanhood, pray for us!

MORE RESOURCES

ad Jesum per Mariam

🌹🙏🌹